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E-International Relations

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Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA's avatar
Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA
6h

An important contribution to Critical Terrorism Studies is its attention to how concepts of terrorism are constructed through power, discourse, and political context. From a field perspective, however, there is another layer that deserves equal attention: how these conceptual categories perform when confronted with actual violence, local actors, and changing operational environments.

Definitions shape policy, but the field tests whether those definitions can explain behaviour, distinguish threats, and support effective decisions. The gap between conceptual framing and operational reality is therefore not merely academic—it can become a strategic problem.

— Wahidullah Noorzai

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