Download the book free of charge (below) or buy a paperback version on Amazon and in all good book stores.

Fieldwork As Failure – Living And Knowing In The Field Of International Relations 1.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This volume aims to unsettle the silence that surrounds fieldwork failure in both methods training and academic publications. While fieldwork has gradually evolved into standard practice in IR research, the question of possible failures in field-based knowledge production remains conspicuously absent from both graduate training and writing in IR. This volume fills that lacuna by engaging with fieldwork as a site of knowledge production and inevitable failure. It develops methodological discussions in IR in two novel ways. First, it engages failure through experience-near and practice-based perspectives, with authors speaking from their experiences. And secondly, it delves into the politics of methods in IR and the discipline more generally to probe ways in which the realities of research condition scholarly claims.

Contributors: Berit Bliesemann de Guevara, Lydia C. Cole, Jan Daniel, Sezer İdil Göğüş, Johannes Gunesch, Danielle House, Xymena Kurowska, Ewa Maczynska, Emma Mc Cluskey, Holger Niemann, Amina Nolte, Desirée Poets and Renata Summ.