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Global Climate Justice – Theory And Practice 3.57MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book offers philosophical and interdisciplinary insights into global climate justice with a view to climate neutrality by the middle of the twenty-first century. The first section brings together a series of introductory contributions on the state of the climate crisis, covering scientific, historical, diplomatic and philosophical dimensions. The second section focuses on the challenges of justice and responsibility to which the climate crisis exposes and will expose the global community in the coming years: on the one hand, aiming for the ambitious mitigation target of 1.5°C and, on the other hand, securing resources for adaptation and for climate-damage compensation to the most vulnerable. The third section investigates normative aspects of the transition towards a fossil-fuel free society, from the responsibility of oil companies to the gender-differentiated effects of climate change, passing through what is owed to transition losers and the legal protection of future generations.

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Contributors: Silvia Bacchetta, Roberto Buizza, Daniel Burkett, Elena Casetta, Marco Grasso, Tahseen Jafry, Rutger Lazou, Kirk Lougheed, Elias Moser, Samantha Noll, Gianluca Ronca, Nishtha Singh, Sue Spaid, Olle Torpman, Vera Tripodi.