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Global Politics In A Post Truth Age 2.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book brings together ten chapters that reflect upon the state of global, regional and national politics in the twenty-first century within the context of post-truth. The Oxford Dictionary’s definition of post-truth describes it as circumstances in which facts are less influential in shaping public opinion and political action than emotion, belief and distortion. What unites the chapters in this book, other than their focus on the meaning and nature of post-truth, is that they also consider the (supposed) erosion of many of the norms and patterns of political and social behaviour established in the second half of the twentieth century. This is especially pertinent given the rise in social media and the internet, political polarisation, and new patterns of state rivalries that harness post-truth politics. Each chapter is styled to engage with academic themes and leading-edge research, yet also to present complex ideas accessibly where possible.

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Contributors: Atal Ahmadzai, Evanthia Balla, Emil Sondaj Hansen, Ari-Elmeri Hyvönen, Theresa Man Ling Lee, Spiros Makris, Kyriakos Mikelis, Ido Oren, Silvério da Rocha-Cunha, Hasmet M. Uluorta, Rafael Franco Vasques, Irene Viparelli.