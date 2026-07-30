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The perfect book to get you started, or get caught back up, with International Relations. As a ‘Day 0’ beginner’s guide, this textbook condenses the most important information into the smallest space and present concepts in an accessible way. The chapters build up the foundations for understanding how the world works and then explore the key global issues that concern the discipline – taking readers from no knowledge to competency. The journey starts by examining how the international system was formed and ends by reflecting that International Relations is always adapting to events and is therefore a never-ending journey of discovery. The book is designed to capture attention with an engaging narrative that places the reader inside crucial issues and debates so they can understand how things work, and where they fit in the world around them.

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NOTE: this book is now archived in place of a much expanded new version published in partnership with Bloomsbury Academic (first edition 2022, and second edition forthcoming 2028). The new versions build on the foundations of this original book and add an extensive set of new chapters, features and learning resources. You can still download this edition free of charge (in PDF linked above), but this version of the book will not be updated.

Contents

PART ONE – THE BASICS

1. THE MAKING OF THE MODERN WORLD

– Erik Ringmar

2. DIPLOMACY

– Stephen McGlinchey

3. ONE WORLD, MANY ACTORS

– Carmen Gebhard

4. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS THEORY

– Dana Gold & Stephen McGlinchey

5. INTERNATIONAL LAW

– Knut Traisbach

6. INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

– Shazelina Z. Abidin



7. GLOBAL CIVIL SOCIETY

– Raffaele Marchetti

8. GLOBAL POLITICAL ECONOMY

– Günter Walzenbach

9. RELIGION AND CULTURE

– John A. Rees

PART TWO – GLOBAL ISSUES

10. GLOBAL POVERTY AND WEALTH

– James Arvanitakis & David J. Hornsby

11. PROTECTING PEOPLE

– Alex J. Bellamy

12. CONNECTIVITY, COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY

– Andreas Haggman

13. VOICES OF THE PEOPLE

– Jeffrey Haynes

14. TRANSNATIONAL TERRORISM

– Katherine E. Brown

15. THE ENVIRONMENT

– Raul Pacheco-Vega

16. FEEDING THE WORLD

– Ben Richardson

17. MANAGING GLOBAL SECURITY BEYOND ‘PAX AMERICANA’

– Harvey M. Sapolsky

18. CROSSINGS AND CANDLES

– Peter Vale

Reviews

In today’s volatile and fast moving world, it is important to understand how things really work on the global stage. This book brings together scholars and practitioners from around the world to explain key issues, concepts and dynamics from a variety of perspectives in clear and accessible language. An invaluable and interesting read for anyone who wants to learn the basics of international relations. — Marta Dyczok, Associate Professor, Departments of History and Political Science, University of Western Ontario.

With the turbulence all around us, everyone is affected by what happens elsewhere and no one can afford not to understand international relations. This is an essential guide to learning how to navigate our interconnected world. — Mukesh Kapila, CBE., Professor of Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester.

A succinct guide to International Relations that will be an ideal introduction for high school students and junior undergraduates.

— David R. Marples, Chair, Department of History & Classics, University of Alberta. A thoughtful, well-written, intelligently presented and engaging narrative introduction to international relations. — Richard Ned Lebow, Professor of International Political Theory, Department of War Studies, King’s College London.