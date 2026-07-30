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Migration And The Ukraine Crisis – A Two Country Perspective 2.86MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Since the Russian annexation of Crimea, Eastern Europe has faced a migration crisis. Several million Ukrainians are internally displaced or have fled the country and face an uncertain future. At the same time, Western-imposed sanctions and the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union have affected Russia’s migration policies. These processes could change the social landscape of the region for many years to come. The aim of this collection is to shed light on the forgotten migrant crisis at the EU’s doorstep and make sense of the various migration processes in and out of Ukraine and Russia. The book is divided into two sections. The first section deals with migration processes that have taken place within Ukraine or have involved Ukrainian citizens’ migration out of the country, excluding Russia. The second section discusses Russia’s response to the inflow of migrants from Ukraine, its changing policies and their effect on migrants, as well as other processes related to the phenomenon over the course of the Ukraine crisis.

Contributors: Tania Bulakh, Mikhail Denisenko, Joanna Fomina, Michael Gentile, Kateryna Ivashchenko-Stadnik, Marina A. Kingsbury, Irina Kuznetsova, Viacheslav Morozov, Vladimir Mukomel, Olga Oleinikova and Caress Schenk.