Being a Commissioning Editor with E-International Relations is a dynamic and rewarding volunteer role for anyone who enjoys reading, and helping to disseminate, the latest research and informed topical debate. The role is designed for those who immerse themselves in scholarly debates, and we typically seek applications from PhD students/candidates, postdocs and Master's students (taught or research).

Volunteering with E-International Relations is not your typical ‘work experience’. First, we coordinate our activities remotely. Second, we are all volunteers who contribute some of our spare time because we want to have a hand in maintaining the best online resource for students and scholars of international politics. Finally, we empower our editors to learn skills, manage their own time and develop their own projects. The result is that the more volunteers give of themselves, the more they take away from the experience. It is no surprise that many of our editors have built on their experience with us to go on to senior positions in publishing, politics, civil society, and academia.



At E-International Relations, we think global – and in specific terms, this role involves identifying diverse voices and perspectives from scholars across various subjects/areas you are interested in and then working with them to produce original content for our website. That will include articles, interviews, reviews and more.

You will be responsible for researching and contacting potential authors yourself – though we will give you guidance and mentor you through the process. Every piece of work a Commissioning Editor contributes to is given credit which appears permanently on the output, amounting to a verified record of your efforts. You are empowered to set your own agenda and fit this volunteer role around your busy schedule as it suits you best, but you should understand that the role is self-starting and that means that you are responsible for your own momentum, passion and drive. Everything we publish is open access and non paywalled, so you can share your successes to anyone who can click a link.

We do not limit ourselves to Politics/IR – if you come from a different academic area but have something to say about political issues, you are welcome. All we ask is that, regardless of position, all volunteer editors try to set aside at least 5 hours a week and try to commit to the role for at least 6 months. This investment makes it worthwhile for you, and for us.

What do you get out of it?

By networking with our editorial team and with other academics in a professional context you will grow your profile and build up links for collaborations and future projects that will add value to your academic and professional journey.

You will sharpen your editorial skills, which also reflects back on helping you become a better writer.

You will learn about the academic and publishing industries from a new vantage point.

You will get something of value to place on your CV, and can request a reference/letter of recommendation if you ever need one in the future.

In addition to commissioning, you can take part in other activities and projects (if you want to) across our operations – these include volunteering on podcasts, books and more.

You get lifetime access to discounted, and exclusive, team merch.

If you would like to apply, send us an email titled ‘Commissioning Editor’ to recruitment.e.ir@gmail.com. Within that email please:

Briefly outline your specific academic interests and emerging expertise (250 words max). Detail the kind of content, and authors, you would like to commission for E-International Relations. The more specific you are here, the better (250 words max). Attach (or link) one academic writing sample that best represents your abilities thus far. Provide a link to a professional or academic website. If you do not have one of these, attach a one page CV/resume instead.

DO NOT USE GENERATIVE AI TO CRAFT, OR TO EDIT, ANY OF THESE ANSWERS. OUR EDITORIAL ROLES PROHIBIT THE USE OF AI – SO, START AS YOU MEAN TO CONTINUE.

Applications are open until 26 October 2026.

Please note, due to the volume of applications that we receive, we can only reply to applications that catch our eye and meet our shortlisting benchmarks. If you do not hear from us by 1 November, then we are unlikely to reply on this occasion, but we are most grateful for your interest.