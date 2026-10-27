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International Relations theory allows us to ask questions of our history, our present, and even gain insights into our future. It gives us a toolkit that forms an essential part of International Relations as an academic discipline. E-International Relations offers three innovative approaches to getting started with IR theory, suitable for any student in their learning journey, or for an academic searching for teaching materials. All are free to access.

We recommend that you get started with our Introduction to the Major International Relations Theories. This extensive article, extracted from one of our books, is designed with three outcomes in mind. First, to show when and why each successive theory emerged. Second, to outline the central features of each theory so that readers can understand the basics of how they work and get an appreciation of the insights they offer.

Secondly, our textbook International Relations Theory is designed as a foundational entry point and ongoing resource for students and academics. Each chapter sets out the basics of a theory whilst also applying it to a real-world event or issue, creating a lively, readable and relevant guide that will help students to see not only what theories are – but why they matter. The first section of the book covers the theories that are most commonly taught in undergraduate programmes, from realism right through to postcolonialism. The book then expands in an innovative second section to present emerging approaches and offer wider perspectives.

Finally, as we understand that reading may not always be the best way for everyone to engage and learn, we offer a bank of online multimedia resources to accompany each of the main theories:

Beyond IR theory, we also encourage you to take a good look around all the resources E-International Relations offers. In addition to our daily publications of academic articles, interviews and reviews, we publish open access books and the Thinking Global podcast – all free to access.