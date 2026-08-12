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The Long View (from Singapore)'s avatar
The Long View (from Singapore)
Aug 12

In my research on small state neutrality using Singapore as a case study, I determined that neutrality is 'tolerated' but only if small states stay bounded within a dynamic Zone of Toleration.

The old, classical version of neutrality is not as relevant or appropriate for a state like Singapore navigating US - PRC great power rivalry.

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