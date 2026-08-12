Though not confined, there are three main 'categories' (in a broad sense) that are commonly used for research designs when analysing data: Qualitative, Quantitative and Mixed Methods Approaches. In that broad sense, they incorporate all of the other methods available in some way or other. The resources below help to identify and understand when these broader categorisations are in effect, what sorts of methods they incorporate, and why.

You can find even more resources on our research methods homepage.

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Overviews

Quantitative vs. Qualitative Research: The Differences Explained by Scribbr (YouTube)



What’s the difference between qualitative and quantitative research? by Dr. Saul McLeod (website).



Qualitative or Quantitative Research? By McGill (website).

Qualitative methods

Overview of Qualitative Research Methods by Walden's Office of Research & Doctoral Services (Youtube)



Fundamentals of Qualitative Research Methods: What is Qualitative Research by Yale (YouTube)



Conducting Qualitative Research Decisions, Actions, and Implications by Philip Adu (YouTube)

Qualitative Research: Definition, Types, Methods and Examples by Question Pro (website)

Qualitative Research Methods – Objectives, Characteristics and Strategies by LP2M (website)

Qualitative Conversations Podcast by AERA Qualitative Research SIG (Apple Podcasts)

Quantitative Methods

Overview of Quantitative Research Methods by Walden's Office of Research & Doctoral Services (Youtube)



Quantitative Data Analysis 101 Tutorial: Statistics Explained Simply + Examples by Grad Coach (Youtube)



Quantitative Analysis in International Relations by Paul Poast (YouTube)

Mixed Methods

What is Mixed Methods Research by John Creswell



Mixed methods research: videos by Research with Dr Kriukow (YouTube)



Mixed Methods Research Designs by lauren estes (YouTube)