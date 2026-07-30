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The United Nations – Friend Or Foe Of Self Determination? 2.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book takes a practical approach to discussing what role the UN plays in cases of self-determination and, importantly, it also ventures beyond this area’s usual discussions of the inherent conflict between self-determination and sovereignty. The chapters address the pursuit of the right to self-determination through a variety of case studies, such as post-statehood in South Sudan and East Timor; Indigenous peoples; hybrid self-determination in post-intrastate conflict; the balancing of the human rights approach in Cyprus; remedial right to secede in the cases of failed states; Palestinian and Sahrawi resistance; geopolitics in Jammu and Kashmir; and the forgotten story of micro-states. Overall, this collection shows that the solutions may be found in moving the paradigm beyond the state-centrism of the system and the UN itself.

Contributors: Ed Brown, Cristiana Carletti, Moara Assis Crivelente, Sheryl Lightfoot, David B. MacDonald, Tobias Nowak, Archie W. Simpson, Kerstin Tomiak, Charis van den Berg and Stephen P. Westcott.