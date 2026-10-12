On this week’s episode, Dr. Athanasios Gkoutzioulis speaks with Stephen Satkiewicz about Hegel and IR Theory. They chat about reading Hegel in IR, common misconceptions about Hegel’s thought, what Hegel brings, communitarianism and cosmopolitanism, and much more.

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Athanasios Gkoutzioulis is an Assistant Professor in Politics and International Relations at Forward College, affiliated to the University of London. His interests are in International Political Theory, IR Theory, Political Philosophy, Extremism & Terrorism Studies, and South East Asian Studies. He is the author of the newly published Hegel, Tragedy and International Relations: Reflecting on a Polarized World (Bristol University Press, 2026), alongside a number of articles exploring Hegel in both IR theory and International Political Theory.

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