On this week’s episode, Professor Elizabeth Shakman Hurd chats with Dr. Tusharika Deka (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about studying religion and IR, the politics of secularism, global order, identity, religious freedom, intersectionality, US Foreign Policy and much more.

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Elizabeth Shakman Hurd is Professor of Religious Studies and Political Science at Northwestern University. Her research explores the intersection of religion and international politics, with particular attention to U.S. foreign and immigration policy and history. Her work develops innovative approaches to the study of religion through political theory, political ethnography, critical theory, and political theology. She is the author of several books, including The Politics of Secularism in International Relations (Princeton University Press, 2008) and Beyond Religious Freedom: The New Global Politics of Religion (Princeton University Press, 2015). Her most recent book, Heaven Has a Wall: Religion, Borders, and the Global United States, was published by the University of Chicago Press in 2025.

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