On this week’s episode, Dr. Felix Berenskötter speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Stephen Satkiewicz about the nature of concepts themselves, the importance of studying concepts when thinking politically, why some concepts are more fundamental than others and much more.

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Dr. Felix Berenskötter is Reader in International Relations in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. He also directs the MA International Relations programme. Felix’ research explores how we develop and use theories and concepts in world politics, focusing on the analytical and political work they do. His work focuses on concepts of identity, power, security, temporality, anxiety, leadership, and friendship. He is also interested in what the evolution of theories and concepts – their popularity, marginalization, and contestation – tell us about the history and sociology of the academic field of International Relations (IR). Empirically, Felix’ work explores ideas and practices of security and peace in Europe, as well as Germany’s special relationships with other states, such as the USA and Israel. He is currently completing a monograph developing a theory of friendship and estrangement in international politics. He has written a number of articles, is the editor of Concepts in International Relations. A New Introduction (2025, Sage) and he co-edits the book series Bristol Studies in International Theory for Bristol University Press.

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