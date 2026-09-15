On this week’s episode, Prof. Sarah Pink chats with Dr. Tusharika Deka (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) in this second episode of two about futures anthropology, emerging technologies, influencing policy, advice to early career researchers, and much more.

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Professor Sarah Pink is Professor and Director of FUTURES Hub and the Emerging Technologies Research Lab at Monash University, where she engages and innovates interdisciplinary and international research approaches to offer fresh perspectives and realistic future visions and foresight about the role of human futures in shaping digital and net zero transitions. She has a joint appointment across the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture and the Faculty of Information Technology. She is an Australian Research Council Laureate Professor and has over 25 years of experience of working with academic and industry research partners internationally and frequently gives keynote and public lectures in academic and business environments. She has published numerous books, including Emerging Technologies / Life at the Edge of the Future and Doing Visual Anthropology and has directed several documentaries. She is known for her career-long focus on innovating new research and dissemination methodologies, and engaging design futures, digital, visual and sensory methods in interdisciplinary projects to engage with contemporary issues and challenges.

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