On this week’s episode, Professor Nando Sigona (@nandosigona) speaks with Marianna Karakoulaki (@Faloulah), with the return of our Thinking Borders series. In this episode, Marianna and Professor Sigona discuss migration, borders, the power of narratives, the impact of Brexit on migration in the UK and much more.

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Professor Nando Sigona is Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement at the Department of Social Policy, Sociology and Criminology at the University of Birmingham and is the Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity (IRIS). His research interests include: Irregularised migrant families in Europe (I-CLAIM), the politics of migration in the age of ‘Global Britain’ (MIGZEN), Intra-EU mobility, mixed-EU families, Eurochildren and Brexit, The EU and the refugee crisis (MEDMIG) among other themes. He is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences (FAcSS) and Research Associate at the Refugee Studies Centre at the University of Oxford, Senior Research Associate at ODI, and Visiting Professor at Utrecht University. Nando is also a founding editor of the journal Migration Studies, and Editor-in-Chief of Global Migration and Social Change book series for Bristol University Press. He is the author and/or co-editor of books and journal’s special issues including Becoming Adult on the Move (with Elaine Chase and Dawn Chatty, Palgrave), The Oxford Handbook of Superdiversity (with Fran Meissner and Steven Vertovec, Oxford University Press), Undocumented Migration (Roberto G. Gonzales, Martha C. Franco, and Anna Papoutsi, Polity), The Oxford Handbook on Refugee and Forced Migration Studies (with Elena Fiddian-Qasmiyeh, Katy Long and Gil Loescher, Oxford University Press).

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