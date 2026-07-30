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E-International Relations has partnered with Bloomsbury to produce a fully featured textbook for beginners. With a diverse set of authors and chapters covering topics including race, colonialism, gender, sexuality, digital globalization, the environment and security studies, this textbook takes into account the historical development of International Relations and the web of dynamics that forms the subject, resulting in a clear analysis of the field from a variety of perspectives.

As this book is published by Bloomsbury – who have invested a substantial sum in producing the book to such a high quality we are unable to offer a free-to-download version of the book. However an earlier edition of this book from 2017 is available free on E-International Relations.

Each chapter has a bank of online resources available on our archive.

About the author

Stephen McGlinchey is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of the West of England, Bristol (UWE Bristol). He is Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of E-International Relations.

Table of contents

GETTING STARTED

1. Introduction to International Relations – Stephen McGlinchey

PART ONE: HISTORY AND THEORY

2. International Relations and the Global System (read online) – Stephen McGlinchey

3. Discovery, Conquest and Colonialism – Robbie Shilliam

4. Towards Global International Relations – Sahil Mathur and Amitav Acharya

5. Levels of Analysis – Carmen Gebhard

6. Traditional and Middle Ground Theories – Stephen McGlinchey and Dana Gold

7. Critical Theories – Stephen McGlinchey, Rosie Walters and Dana Gold

PART TWO: GLOBAL STRUCTURES

8. International Organisations – Shazelina Z. Abidin

9. Global Civil Society – Raffaele Marchetti

10. International Political Economy – Günter Walzenbach

11. International Law – Knut Traisbach

12. Religion and Culture – John A. Rees

13. Gender and Sexuality – Rosie Walters

PART THREE: GLOBAL ISSUES

14. International Security – Natalie Jester

15. Transnational Terrorism – Katherine E. Brown

16. Migration – Anitta Kynsilehto

17. Poverty and Wealth – James Arvanitakis and David J. Hornsby

18. Global Health – Mukesh Kapila

19. Environment and Climate – Raul Pacheco-Vega

20. Connectivity and Exploitation in the Digital Age – Clare Stevens and Andreas Haggman

REFLECTING ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

21. Crossings and Candles – Peter Vale

Reviews

An immensely user-friendly introduction to International Relations, replete with diagrams, maps, illustrations and helpful summaries of the material covered. Such care for a student text has not been taken for a very long time. — Stephen Chan OBE, Professor of World Politics, SOAS University of London, UK

Foundations of International Relations delivers a comprehensive explanation of International Relations that includes a thorough introduction to critical theories and non-western viewpoints alongside established IR theories and narratives. The approachability of the text and relevant case studies will leave students with the tools needed to understand and analyse international events. — Jessica Neafie, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan

The core strength of this textbook is the clarity it brings to explaining the many concepts and theories that make up International Relations – it introduces students to the nuance and complexity of the field in an exciting and accessible way. An excellent educational resource. — Zoë Jay, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Tasmania, Australia

This introduction to International Relations is one of the most original and interesting to come to the market in a long while. Moving away from a purely European perspective, students will gain an understanding of traditional ideas about international organisation, whilst also appreciating how issues such as COVID and food security are truly international in scope. — Anthony F Lang, Professor of International Political Theory, University of St Andrews, UK

Stephen McGlinchey has brought together a fantastic collection of authors who together present a wide-ranging, critical and accessible introduction to International Relations. Supported by helpful case studies, key insights and key term features, the book will enable its readers to navigate the complexities of global politics. — Peter Sutch, Professor of Political and International Theory, Cardiff University, UK

Foundations of International Relations is a wonderfully rich, yet highly accessible, introduction to International Relations, both as a subject and as a discipline. Students are brought on an engaging intellectual journey through a range of contending perspectives and issues, whilst being encouraged to think critically throughout. They will find it challenging and rewarding in equal measure. — Stephen Hill, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Edinburgh, UK