E-International Relations

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MattAboutTown
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Read how the UK Government enable, fund and are complicit in genocide, sexual abuse, paedophilia, refugee imprisonment and more

Published today

https://gazatte.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-humanitarian-golden

https://gazatte.co/opinion/2026/08/18/the-myth-of-the-humanitarian-golden-age-that-never-existed

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