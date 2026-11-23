Adam Auerbach (Yale University) speaks with Tusharika Deka in this first episode of two about urban politics in South Asia, public goods in informal settlements, network building for political representation in India, and much more. Thinking Global is published by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, the world's leading source for International Relations scholarship and insight, and is Executive Produced by Kieran O’Meara.

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Dr Adam Auerbach is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Yale University. His research focuses on local governance, urban politics, and the political economy of development, with a regional focus on South Asia and India in particular. His first book, Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India’s Urban Slums published by Cambridge University Press (2020), accounts for the uneven success of India’s slum residents in demanding and securing essential public services from the state. The project draws on more than two years of fieldwork in the north Indian cities of Jaipur in Rajasthan and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Demanding Development won the Dennis Judd Best Book Award from the Urban and Local Politics Section of the American Political Science Association (APSA). Auerbach’s second book (co-authored with Tariq Thachil), Migrants and Machine Politics: How India’s Urban Poor Seek Representation and Responsiveness, was published by Princeton University Press in 2023. Migrants and Machine Politics won several awards, including the Ananda Kentish Coomaraswamy Prize from the Association for Asian Studies, the Giovanni Sartori Book Award from the Qualitative and Mixed-Methods Research Section of the American Political Science Association, and recently Dr Auerbach has won the 2026 Heinz I. Eulau Award by American Political Science Review.

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