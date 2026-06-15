On the last day of BISA 2026, Prof. Kimberly Hutchings spoke with Marianna (University of Birmingham, @Faloulah) and Kieran (University of St. Andrews ⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about her keynote speech at the conference. In this she explores violence, non-violence, peace, whether non-violence is always possible, advice to early career researchers and much more. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.