Navnita Chadha Behera (University of Delhi) speaks with the Thinking Global team about pluralizing knowledge in the discipline of International Relations. Prof. Navnita Chadha Behera chats with Dr. Tusharika Deka (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) in this episode about pluralizing knowledge in the discipline of IR, globalising the discipline, their own experiences as an academic from the Global South, and much more. Thinking Global is published by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, the world's leading source for International Relations scholarship and insight, and is Executive Produced by Kieran O’Meara.

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Professor Navnita Chadha Behera has been a Senior Professor of International Relations at the Department of Political Science, University of Delhi since 2009. She has held visiting professorships and fellowships at various universities and think tanks. She is a member and on the Governing Board of the World International Studies Committee and has also served as the Vice-President of the International Studies Association (2019- 2020). Navnita’s work and publications focus on the genealogies of IR as a discipline, alongside pluralizing the sites and sources of its domain of knowledge, including its pedagogical practices. She has authored, edited and co-edited nearly a dozen books including India Engages the World (Oxford University Press India, 2013), International Relations in South Asia: Search for an Alternative Paradigm (Sage, 2008), and Demystifying Kashmir (Brookings Press, 2006). Her research has also been published in several world-renown international journals.

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