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Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Luke Herrington on Religion, Gender, and Political Violence
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Thinking Global Podcast – Luke Herrington on Religion, Gender, and Political Violence

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E-International Relations

Dr. Luke M. Herrington (Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Park University, Missouri) talks with the Thinking Global team about where Religion, Sex, Gender, and Political Violence intersect, following-up on his article 'Probing the Intersection of Religion, Gender, and Political Violence'.

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This is an encore presentation from 2023, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.

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