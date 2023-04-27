E-International Relations

E-International Relations

E-International Relations
Thinking Global
Ian Spears and Alemayehu F. Weldemariam on Ethiopia and International Relations
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Ian Spears and Alemayehu F. Weldemariam on Ethiopia and International Relations

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E-International Relations

Dr. Ian Spears (@GuelphPOLS) and Alemayehu F. Weldemariam (@AlemayehuFentaw) chat with the Thinking Global team about Ethiopia and International Relations, covering issues such as the conflict in Tigray, colonialism and national identity. This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts (such as Apple and Spotify) – and, now also here on Substack.

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