Dr. Ian Spears (@GuelphPOLS) and Alemayehu F. Weldemariam (@AlemayehuFentaw) chat with the Thinking Global team about Ethiopia and International Relations, covering issues such as the conflict in Tigray, colonialism and national identity. This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts (such as Apple and Spotify) – and, now also here on Substack.
Ian Spears and Alemayehu F. Weldemariam on Ethiopia and International Relations
Thinking Global
If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.
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