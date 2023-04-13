Thinking Global Podcast – James Der Derian on Quantum International Relations

Professor James Der Derian chats with the Thinking Global team about Quantum International Relations, revealing what this could mean for International Relations Theory and International Security.

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This is an encore presentation from 2023, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.