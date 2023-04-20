E-International Relations

E-International Relations

E-International Relations
Thinking Global
Thales Carvalho on President Lula and Brazilian Foreign Policy
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Thales Carvalho on President Lula and Brazilian Foreign Policy

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E-International Relations

Dr. Thales Carvalho (Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Brazil's President Lula and Brazilian Foreign Policy broadly. This is an encore presentation from April 2023, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts (such as Apple and Spotify) – and, now also here on Substack.

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