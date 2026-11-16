Thinking Global Podcast – Ivan U. Kłyszcz on Russian Grand Strategy

Ivan Kłyszcz (International Centre for Defence and Security) speaks with the Thinking Global team about his work on Russian Grand Strategy. Dr. Kłyszcz chats with Stephen Satkiewicz on Russian grand strategy, its sources, goals, how it compares to western counterparts, and much more. Thinking Global is published by E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, the world's leading source for International Relations scholarship and insight, and is Executive Produced by Kieran O’Meara.

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Dr Ivan Kłyszcz is a Research Fellow at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Estonia. Dr Kłyszcz’s research is centred on issues of international security, namely, great power competition, the grand strategy of major powers, and Russian foreign policy. In recent years, Dr Kłyszcz has investigated the drivers, methods, and impact of Moscow’s global international relations – particularly with Africa, Latin America, and South Asia – and their implications for European strategy. In addition, he has studied Russian domestic politics, with a focus on centre-region relations, Chechnya and the North Caucasus. Since 2019, he has published over 60 articles, including research reports, peer-reviewed articles, and policy memos. He is the author of the recently published Russian Grand Strategy: The Quest for Major Power Status and a Multipolar World Order (Cambridge University Press, 2026).

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