Thinking Global Podcast – Alexander Lanoszka on Military Alliances and NATO Enlargement

Alexander Lanoszka (University of Waterloo) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Military Alliances and NATO Enlargement. Lanoszka speaks with Kieran about how to conceptualise military alliances, the effect of Nuclear proliferation on alliances, the importance of multilateral alliances today, why we should 'thank goodness' for NATO expansion and the effect of the Russo-Ukrainian War on NATO. Dr. Lanoszka's book 'Military Alliances in the Twenty First Century' can be purchased from Polity books.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.