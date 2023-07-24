Thinking Global Podcast – Mohammed Baharoon on The Quantum Politics of The Middle East

Mohammed Abdul Rahman Baharoon (Director General, Dubai Public Policy Research Centre) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the quantum politics of the Middle East. Baharoon discusses what he means by 'quantum politics', whilst exploring Arab-Israeli and Arab-Iranian relations, alongside the role of China, The BRICS broadly, and the effects of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the region.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.