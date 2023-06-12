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Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Surinder Mohan on The India-Pakistan Conflict
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Thinking Global Podcast – Surinder Mohan on The India-Pakistan Conflict

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E-International Relations

Dr. Surinder Mohan (University of Jammu) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the India-Pakistan conflict and his new Complex Rivalry: The Dynamics of India-Pakistan Conflict, available from The University of Michigan Press. This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.

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