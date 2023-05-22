Professor Nitasha Kaul (University of Westminster - @NitashaKaul) speaks about the status of Democracy in India, alongside that of Human Rights in Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir. This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.
Thinking Global Podcast – Nitasha Kaul on Democracy, India, and Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir
Thinking Global
If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.
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