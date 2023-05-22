Thinking Global Podcast – Nitasha Kaul on Democracy, India, and Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir

Thinking Global

If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.

If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.