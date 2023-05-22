E-International Relations

E-International Relations

E-International Relations
Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Nitasha Kaul on Democracy, India, and Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir
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Thinking Global Podcast – Nitasha Kaul on Democracy, India, and Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir

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E-International Relations

Professor Nitasha Kaul (University of Westminster - ⁠@NitashaKaul⁠) speaks about the status of Democracy in India, alongside that of Human Rights in Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir. This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.

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