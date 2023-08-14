Bruce Pannier and Temur Umarov on Central Asian Regional Politics

Bruce Pannier and Temur Umarov speak with the Thinking Global Team about the regional politics of Central Asia. Mr. Pannier and Mr. Umarov chat with Kieran and Ismail about the history of Russia's dominance in the region, how the region has been effected by the Russo-Ukraine war, regional ties with China, the potential for conflict, and how we should think about current widespread protest in the region.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.