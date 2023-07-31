Thinking Global Podcast – Mauricio Palma-Gutiérrez on Migration and Displacement in South America

Mauricio Palma-Gutiérrez (University of Warwick - ⁠⁠⁠⁠@xmpalmax) speaks with the Thinking Global team about migration and displacement in South America. Palma-Gutiérrez discusses with Kieran and Daniel the causes and effects of migration from Venezuela, how those states along the Andes are changing their perception and policy towards migration, how such policy is different to that of EU states, and the role of international institutions in the global migration crisis.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.