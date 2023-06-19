E-International Relations

E-International Relations

E-International Relations
Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Michael Kugelman on South Asian International Politics
0:00
-33:04

Thinking Global Podcast – Michael Kugelman on South Asian International Politics

E-International Relations's avatar
E-International Relations

Michael Kugelman (South Asia Institute Director, Wilson Institute) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the contemporary international relations of South Asia. Kugelman discusses how the politics of the domestic level is shaping that of the international in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, prior to an exploration of democratic backsliding in the region and the lessons for US foreign policy following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 E-International Relations · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.