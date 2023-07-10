Prof. Patricia Owens, Dr. Katharina Rietzler, Prof. Kimberly Hutchings and Dr. Sarah C. Dunstan chat with the Thinking Global team about their award winning anthological volume: ⁠Women's International Thought: Towards a New Canon, published by Cambridge University Press, in a two part series on the book and the ⁠'Women and The History of International Thought' Leverhulme Trust Project⁠. This episode is Part Two of Two.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.