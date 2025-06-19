The Thinking Global Team bring to you the highlights from Day 2 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast. Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), Marianna (@Faloulah) and Daniel speak to Cornelia Navari (University of Birmingham/University of Buckingham), Sam Bradley (Loughborough University), Noemi Bergesio (Independent Researcher), Delia Burns (University of St Andrews), Emanuele Errichiello (LSE), David Wilcox (University of Birmingham) about the conference and their work.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.