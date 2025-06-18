The Thinking Global Team bring to you the highlights from Day 1 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast. Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), Marianna (@Faloulah) and Daniel speak to Nick Caddick (Anglia Ruskin University), Daniela Suárez Vargas (Queen’s University, Belfast), Maxwin Paul Rayen (Kings College London), and Augustin Berea (University of St. Andrews) about the conference, the ethics of storytelling, transitional justice in conflict settings, militarization and more.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.