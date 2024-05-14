Ajay Gudavarthy (Jawaharlal Nehru University) speaks with the Thinking Global team about The 2024 Indian Elections. Dr. Gudavarthy chats with Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about the Congress Party of India, its history, the 2024 Indian Elections and more. This is the third episode of our multilingual ‘India Votes’ series of 2024.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.