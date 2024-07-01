Christopher Hill (University of Cambridge - @Dept_of_POLIS) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the future of British foreign policy and The 2024 UK General Election. Prof. Hill chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) on conceptualising ‘foreign policy’ itself, British foreign policy after Brexit, the central thesis of his The Future of British Foreign Policy, how this election intertwines with foreign policy discourse, and more. This is the first episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.