Roland Bleiker (@rbleiker) the Keynote Speaker of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast, speaks to Marianna Karakoulaki (@Faloulah), Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), and the Thinking Global team about emotions and visuality in international politics, the conference, advice to young scholars and much more. This is an episode you do not want to miss. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.