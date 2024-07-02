Evie Aspinall (British Foreign Policy Group - @EvieAspinall_, @TheBFPG) speaks with the Thinking Global team about British foreign relations and the 2024 UK General Election. Evie Aspinall chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about British foreign relations at this General Election, soft power, the foreign policy proposals of the different parties, and more. This is the second episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.