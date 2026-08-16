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International Relations Theory

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This book is designed as a foundational entry point to International Relations theory. Each chapter sets out the basics of a theory whilst also applying it to a real-world event or issue, creating a lively, readable and relevant guide that will help students to see not only what theories are – but why they matter. Downloaded over 300,000 times since publication, it is the world’s most read IR Theory book published in the twenty-first century. The first section of the book covers the theories that are most commonly taught in undergraduate programmes, from realism right through to postcolonialism. The book then expands in an innovative second section to present emerging approaches and offer wider perspectives. Find out more about the book here.

International Relations

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Downloaded over 350,000 times as of 2026, International Relations is the most read textbook in the field. It is the perfect book to get you started, or get caught back up, with the discipline. As a ‘Day 0’ beginner’s guide, this textbook condenses the most important information into the smallest space and present concepts in an accessible way. The chapters build up the foundations for understanding how the world works and then explore the key global issues that concern the discipline – taking readers from no knowledge to competency. The journey starts by examining how the international system was formed and ends by reflecting that International Relations is always adapting to events and is therefore a never-ending journey of discovery. The book is designed to capture attention with an engaging narrative that places the reader inside crucial issues and debates so they can understand how things work, and where they fit in the world around them. Find out more about the book here.

Understanding Global Politics

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This book is based on a popular A-Level Politics course, taken by students typically aged 16–18 in the UK’s national curriculum system and presents both as a guide to an A-Level student and/or a starting point for any reader looking to get to grips with the fundamentals of how the world works – including as preparation for embarking on an International Relations degree at university. Find out more about the book here.

Accompanying the book is an online Glossary of Key International Relations Terms.