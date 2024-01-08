Genevieve Guenther (End Climate Science, The New School – @DoctorVive) speaks with the Thinking Global Team about COP28, Climate Language, Communication and Misinformation. Dr. Guenther chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Catharine (@catharinedamron) on how to conceptualise ‘climate crisis’, COP28, how the media, activists and diplomats communicate and miscommunicate the key facts of the climate crisis, and how climate politics is bound-up with language.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.