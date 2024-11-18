James Goldgeier (@JimGoldgeier – American University) speaks with the Thinking Global team about US foreign policy after the 2024 Presidential election. Prof. Goldgeier chats with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) on the future of US foreign policy, NATO, Sino-US relations, transatlantic relations, European security and more. This is the third episode of our 2024 US Elections series and was recorded before the election was held.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.