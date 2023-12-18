Jamie Gaskarth (The Open University - @GaskarthJamie) speaks with the Thinking Global team about British Foreign Policy, Brexit, The Commonwealth, David Cameron and William Hague. Prof. Gaskarth chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Romanos (@rmnorph) about defining features of British Foreign Policy, the ‘indo-pacific’ tilt, the status of the Commonwealth following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what we should expect from David Cameron (@David_Cameron) as Foreign Secretary, the effect of Brexit, and evaluating William Hague (@WilliamJHague) as an ‘activist’ foreign minister.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.