Kevin Bloor (Author and Teacher) speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about the A-Level Global Politics course, his book Understanding Global Politics (2022), how to think about the exam, structuring essays, and more. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a donation⁠⁠.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.