Kosuke Shimizu (Ryukoku University, Kyoto - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@caatc105) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the Kyoto School and 'Non-Western' International Relations. With Kieran and Edoardo, Professor Shimizu explores how we can cast 'non-western' International Relations, how the Kyoto School of philosophy can help us think about global politics, the concept of 'relationality,' and the manner in which 'non-western' International Relations thinking intersects with certain methodological questions.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.