Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party US Presidential Nominee - @ChaseForLiberty @LPNational) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Libertarian US Foreign Policy, Non-intervention, trade, climate change and more. Chase Oliver chats with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about what his Libertarian foreign policy for the US would entail if he were to win the upcoming US Presidential Election in November 2024 as the nominee of the third largest party in the US. He also talks about immigration and refugee policy, climate change, free trade agreements, and non-interventionism.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.