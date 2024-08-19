Marilou Bayard Trépanier of Last Generation Canada (@lastgencanada) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the current Oil Kills uprising (@_oilkills). Marilou chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Daniel McDaid about the aims of Oil Kills, the practice of direct non-violent global civil disobedience, the impact of their action, the substance of a Fossil Fuel non-proliferation treaty, and more. For more information, visit the Oil Kills Website.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.