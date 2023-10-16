Megan MacKenzie (Simon Fraser University - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@SFU) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Military Sexual Violence (MSV) and her new book Good Soldiers Don't Rape, available from Cambridge University Press. Professor MacKenzie chats with Kieran (@kieranjomeara) and Abigail about what Military Sexual Violence is, exploring sexual violence in conflict through a gendered lens, how military exceptionalism links to MSV, media coverage of MSV globally, the ethics and methodology of collecting data and reporting on MSV, and finally why soldiers swap illicit images. Alongside this, check out Prof. MacKenzie's article 'Why Do Soldiers Swap Illicit Pictures?'.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.