Patrick J. Vernon (Kings College London - @paddyjvernon @warstudies) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Queer International Relations and the 2024 UK General Election. Patrick Vernon chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about Queer IR, how it intersects with this election, queer epistemology, their most recent work The Coloniality of Humanitarian Intervention, and more. This is the third episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.